EU, SCI support 10,000 pregnant, lactating women in Yobe

An NGO, Save the Children International (SCI) with funding from the European Union (EU), says it has supported 10,000 expectant and lactating mothers in Yobe.

Mr Lawal Tsafe, Social Protection Coordinator for EU Resilience in the state, disclosed this while inspecting disbursement exercise in some of the centres in Damatruru on Wednesday.

Tsafe said the cash transfer was sponsored by the EU under supervision of the SCI.

“We are targeting 10,000 pregnant and lactating women with N7,500 monthly, to support their first 1,000 days.

“That is from pregnancy period to the first two years of a child, following it up with social and behavioural change communication.

“The programme is being implemented in Damaturu and Potiskum Local Government Areas.

“We are targeting 4,000 beneficiaries in Damaturu and 6,000 in Potiskum due to its demographic nature,” he said.

According to him, the criteria for the selection of the beneficiaries is through community-based approach.

“We formed a traditional ward committee that is vested with the responsibility of identifying and selecting the beneficiaries.

“The basic requirements for the beneficiary is to be pregnant and a resident of a particular community irrespective of religion, social or ethnic background,” he said.

Tsafe urged the beneficiaries to utilise the money by taking care of their babies from conception to the period of two years.

He also advised them to save part of the money and engage into in-house businesses so that after the expiration of the programme they could continue taking care of their babies.

Ms Gambo Goni, one of the beneficiaries, said the money assisted her during pregnancy when she need lots of proteins as directed by the physician.

“Without the support, I might not be able to take care of myself and my baby. I really appreciated the SCI”, she said.

Another beneficiary, Ms Hadiza Dantsuwa, said she had received N7,500 for 11 months and expressed optimism that the gesture would continue until when her baby fully developed.

Also, Ms Aisha Mohammed advised fellow beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the money to take care of their nutrition and health needs.

“We need to stick to supplementing our diets to improve our health and that of our babies,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...