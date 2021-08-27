EU, Save the Children supports 4,000 vulnerable people in Yobe

Save the Children International (SCI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has supported 4,000 vulnerable people in Yobe with financial support from the European Union (EU).

Mr Frederick Oculi, the Yobe SCI Field Manager disclosed this while presenting start-up kits to some of the beneficiaries in Damaturu.

“The funding was gotten from the EU Support from Early Recovery from Conflict and Resilience Building and EU support for the Alleviation of the Effect of COVID-19,” he said.

He also said the beneficiaries were drawn from Gujba, Damaturu and Postiskum Local Government Areas.

He said beneficiaries were trained in various skills such as soap making, tailoring, barbing salon, bean cake, bicycle repairs, cap making, installation of satellite, hairdressing, knitting.

Others, h said are laundry and dry cleaning, phone repairs, photography shoe and bag making, among others.

Oculi added that some of startup kits include sewing machines, baking, among others.

He commended the Yobe Government and other development partners for their supports towards actualising the projects in the state.

The manager also enjoined the beneficiaries to utilise the skills they acquired and avoid diverting the items.

Earlier in her remarks Hajiya Hauwa Abubakar, the Yobe Commissioner for Women Affairs commended the donors for the gesture.

Abubakar, who was represented by Muhammed Tanimu, reassured state government’s determination to collaborate with any donor partner for improved welfare of it’s citizens. (NAN)

