EU sanctions high-ranking Russian officials for Navalny poisoning

The EU imposed sanctions on Thursday on six Russian individuals and one organisation over the poisoning of leading dissident Alexei Navalny, in spite threats from Moscow of retaliation.

High-ranking officials such as Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Presidential office Sergei Kiriyenkoa and two deputy defence ministers.

The officials will have their assets frozen and be banned from travelling to the EU.

State Scientific Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology, involved in the development and production of chemical weapons, is also sanctioned, as the official legal journal of the EU shows.

The punitive measures are effective immediately.