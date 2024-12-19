EU-RoLAC supports Kano in launching landmark anti-corruption strategy

Kano State Government has officially launched its Anti-Corruption Strategy (2024–2028), a comprehensive framework aimed at tackling corruption

By Muhammad Nur Tijani



Kano State Government has officially launched its Anti-Corruption Strategy (2024–2028), a comprehensive framework aimed at tackling corruption and promoting integrity across the state.

The strategy was unveiled at a high-profile event supported by the European Union-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme Phase II, implemented by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

The launch coincided with the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD), which this year focused on the theme “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.”

The theme highlights the vital role young people play as catalysts for change in the fight against corruption.

Speaking at the event, Gov. Abba Kabir- Yusuf, stressed the importance of addressing corruption, describing it as a cancer that erodes trust, undermines institutions, and hampers progress.

He said, “Protecting human rights is at the heart of our administration’s agenda.

”We are committed to blocking systemic linkages, investigating corruption, and ensuring value for public funds.”

The event also featured debates, sensitisation campaigns, and stakeholder discussions.

That underscored the need for stronger collaboration among anti-corruption agencies, civil society, the media, and the private sector in the fight against corruption.

RoLAC State Coordinator, Ibrahim Bello, reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting anti-corruption reforms in Nigeria.

“The European Union and International IDEA remain steadfast in their partnership with Nigeria to promote good governance, transparency, and accountability.

“This strategy demonstrates what can be achieved through collective efforts,” he said.

Bello also commended the governor for his reform-minded approach and consistent support for the programme.

“The governor is a formidable partner in the fight against corruption in the state.

”He has shown unwavering commitment by working with development partners to ensure a corruption-free state,” he added.(NAN)