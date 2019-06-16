EU report vindicates APC that INEC didn’t generate elections result from server – DG VON

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, says EU report on 2019 general elections has vindicates All Progressives Congress (APC) that INEC didn’t generate the elections’ results from server.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the European Union Election Observer Mission (EUEOM) report on the 2019 general elections was released on Saturday, June 15.

Okechukwu said this on Sunday in Enugu while speaking with newsmen in reaction to the EUEOM report, on the elections.

The VON DG, who is also a chieftain of the APC, said he was glad to hear the Deputy Chief of the EU Observer Mission, Hannah Roberts, agreeing with the reality of relying on results that were released by INEC.

Okechukwu said: “Some of us have been vindicated, as our position have been that INEC did not generate the 2019 general elections result from server.

“We have maintained that it’s trite in law that one cannot build something out of nothing; accordingly, we agree with EU election observer mission’s denial of knowledge of the existence of the so called server used by INEC to conduct 2019 general elections.”

According to him, what amuses one is the paradox in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) canvass that in one breath, INEC conducted elections transparently in Adamawa, Bauchi, Imo, Oyo, Zamfara etc, where it won and in another breath, manipulated the results in axis it lost.

“Methink, it’s wrong to gloss over the truism that President Muhammadu Buhari has a 12 million Vote-Bank, which had been on display in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 Presidential Elections.

“Therefore, Facebook Sever or Twitter Server, the hard fact is that Buhari has cult followership, which is only comparable to that of Malam Aminu Kano or Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sarduna of Sokoto, both of blessed memory, in the North.

“Nobody can erase this hard fact,’’ he said.

On the EU report’s pointing out systemic failings seen in the elections, low levels of voter participation and call for fundamental electoral reforms, Okechukwu noted that Buhari had assured of putting a holistic reform to the electoral system.

“Am in league with statement emanating from the presidency that Buhari will work with all Nigerian citizens, state institutions, civil society, the media and other experts to make sure that there will be proper electoral reforms.

“Let me plead with INEC to gradually commence the introduction of E-Voting (Electronic-Voting) in the off cycle state elections, as preparatory ground for full implementation.

“We must remind ourselves that there was a time when one eminent citizen said that telephone is not for the poor, but today the groundnut hawker in his village has smart phone.

“We must commence e-voting as a matter of urgent national importance,’’ he added. (NAN)

