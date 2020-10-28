EU provides $471,000 to assist flood victims in Cambodia

The European Union is providing 400,000 euros ($471,000) to assist flood-hit families in Cambodia, said a press release on Wednesday.

The aid would focus on addressing the urgent needs of the most affected people in the worst-hit provinces in the country’s northwest.

“This contribution underlines our solidarity with the people of Cambodia, many of whom have suffered the loss of homes, livelihoods and belongings in the wake of the devastating floods,’’ Olivier Brouant, who oversees the EU’s humanitarian response in the Mekong region, said.

“The EU funding will support our humanitarian partners in delivering life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable, ensuring they have enough means to go through this difficult time,’’ he added.