EU leaders to meet for summit dominated by Brexit, climate targets

EU leaders will descend on Brussels for a two-day summit starting on Thursday to discuss the status of fraught post-Brexit negotiations with Britain, the second wave of coronavirus infections hitting the union and the contentious climate targets.

No major breakthrough or shift in position is expected on any of these issues by the meeting’s close on Friday, but tough talks are expected.

In spite of a Thursday deadline set by London to nail down a deal on future relations with the EU, both sides look set to press on with talks into the next few weeks following a phone call between leading officials on Wednesday.

According to a draft joint statement to be signed off at the summit, EU leaders will invite “the union’s chief negotiator [Michel Barnier] to continue negotiations in the coming weeks, and calls on the UK to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible.”