EU launches €300,000 grant for Eurocham Nigeria

The European Union (EU) has launched a €300,000 grant for Eurocham Nigeria Institutional Development Support to strengthen its secretariat, expand advocacy, and enhance external engagement for its members.

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The European Union (EU) has launched a €300,000 grant for Eurocham Nigeria Institutional Development Support to strengthen its secretariat, expand advocacy, and enhance external engagement for its members.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, announced this on Thursday during Eurocham’s 25th Annual Stakeholders Conference, held in Lagos.

Mignot said the €300,000 three-year grant is part of the EU’s effort to support Eurocham in fulfilling its mandate and expanding its membership base in Nigeria.

He explained that by reinforcing Eurocham’s role in advocacy and policy dialogue, the grant aims to create a conducive business environment through strategic engagement with governments, policymakers, and stakeholders.

According to him, the grant will enable Eurocham to promote trade and investment opportunities, benefitting both European and Nigerian economies, while reinforcing the EU’s role as Nigeria’s strategic partner.

The ambassador noted that launching the grant is a significant step towards deepening EU-Nigeria trade relations.

“A highlight of 2024 I wish to underscore is the approval of a three-year €300,000 grant, awarded to Eurocham last year.

“This financial support will strengthen the Chamber’s administrative capacity and allow further expansion of external activities and advocacy work on behalf of its members,” said.

Emphasising the EU’s readiness to deepen collaboration with Eurocham Nigeria, Mignot noted that strong governance, coordination with EU states, and bilateral chambers are key to its success.

He said: “By building on past achievements, we create greater opportunities in key areas such as trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

“It bears repeating that the EU remains Nigeria’s largest trading partner and a major source of foreign direct investment and development financing.”

Regarding the EU Global Gateway Strategy, a four-year grant for Nigeria and other African nations to enhance infrastructure, Mignot said the EU looks forward to greater project visibility.

He highlighted projects such as the Omi Eko water transportation initiative and expanding commitments to digital skills.

This includes e-governance and supporting the deployment of 90,000 km of fibre optic cables across Nigeria, in collaboration with the Nigerian government.

“Investments in agriculture, renewable energy, vaccine manufacturing, and sustainable transportation are key objectives where we rely on the Chamber,” he said.

He added that: “To play an active role in identifying opportunities, aggregating investors, and advocating for a conducive business environment.” (NAN)