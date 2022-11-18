EU lauds peace talks in Ethiopia, calls for unhindered humanitarian access

By Emmanuel Yashim

The European Union (EU) on Friday, urged the Ethiopian federal government and the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to sustain the peace talks and speed up humanitarian relief.

EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali gave the advice on Friday at a media briefing.

On Nov. 2, the Ethiopian government and the Tigray rebels announced a deal to permanently cease hostilities, opening prospects for an end to the conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and millions more displaced.

“Our understanding is that technical negotiations are ongoing, which is positive, and we encourage them to reach a permanent cease-fire, and our priority is of course to resume the humanitarian access in all affected areas and to restore basic services,” Massrali said.

The diplomat added that the EU lauded the sides for their commitment and courage necessary for the peace process.

On Monday, official negotiations kicked off in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, as the parties started to discuss the implementation of a previously signed ceasefire agreement and work out ways to ensure disarmament.

The conflict between Addis Adaba and Tigray started in November 2020, when the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched what it called a counterterrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle – Tigray’s administrative regional center – after fighting the government, and the latter declared an unconditional ceasefire.

However, the TPLF soon launched a new offensive and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region. (Sputnik/NAN)

