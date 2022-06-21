EU lauds INEC for improved logistics during Ekiti poll

By Maureen Okon

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for its improved logistics during the Ekiti state governorship election held last Saturday.

The EU made this known in a statement by its embassy in Abuja and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) congratulated all stakeholders and the people of Ekiti on a largely peaceful poll.

“We encourage voters, and in particular, the youth and women, to sustain their participation beyond the elections by holding candidates accountable for their campaign promises.

“The EU Delegation commends INEC on improved logistics, including early deployment of personnel and essential materials in the majority of the polling units.

”Also for better functioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and efficient electronic transmission of polling unit results to INEC’s results viewing portal.

“This augurs well for the general elections in 2023. Reports on vote buying need to be addressed and followed-up,” the EU said.

The bloc also commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the actions it took during the election with a view to stemming vote buying.

It also encouraged INEC to fully implement the provisions on financial control over political parties in line with the recommendations of the 2019 EU Election Observation Mission.

“As Nigeria will soon go to the polls for its seventh general elections since the return to civilian rule, the Delegation encourages eligible voters and youth in particular, to register and collect their PVCs (Permanent Voter Card) and to turn out on election day!

“The EU will continue to support mobilisation of voters and youth to register and fully participate in the 2023 elections.

“Through the Youth Vote Count Campaign 2.0, organised in collaboration with INEC, YIAGA and other civil society organisations, we assisted in the framework of EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN).

“A mega-concert will take place on Saturday, 25th June, in Abuja, with the participation of celebrities and influencers to encourage voters’ participation, following one of such held in Lagos on 11th June,” It stated. (NAN)

