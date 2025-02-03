EU-IDEA, NBA to Train Over 300 Lawyers on Professional Conduct

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), through its EU-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC II) Programme, in collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), is set to train over 300 legal practitioners on the revised 2023 Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners.

Murkthar Suleiman, Communications Officer, International Idea in a press statement on Sunday said the two-day national sensitization event, scheduled to take place in Abuja, will serve as a Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop, with participants from all 130 NBA branches, including branch chairpersons and leaders of the Young Lawyers’ Forum.

He said, “Following the training, these representatives will be required to conduct step-down training sessionsfor their respective members, ensuring a nationwide dissemination of the revised professional guidelines.

The workshop aims to strengthen legal practitioners’ understanding of the revised rules, promote ethical standards, and enhance compliance within the legal profession. A key outcome will be a comprehensive report identifying factors contributing to unethical practices among legal professionals, thereby fostering greater accountability,” he noted.

According to International IDEA, the training aligns with ongoing efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in Nigeria’s legal sector.

“The NBA and legal practitioners are expected to play a critical role in upholding professional ethics, ensuring a fair and transparent judicial process, and reinforcing public confidence in the legal system,” Suleiman added.

He said, “as part of its objectives, the training will Strengthen lawyers’ knowledge of the 2023 Rules of Professional Conduct, Promote ethical legal practice and combat professional misconduct, Address key factors contributing to unethical behavior in the legal profession, and Foster a culture of accountability and transparency among legal practitioners.”

“This initiative reinforces the NBA’s commitment to ensuring that Nigerian lawyers adhere to global best practices in legal ethics and professional conduct. It also underscores the EU’s continued support for governance reforms in Nigeria through the Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP) 2022-2027, which focuses on strengthening democracy, justice sector reforms, and anti-corruption efforts.”

“The NBA, which represents over 140,000 lawyers across Nigeria, remains one of Africa’s most influential legal bodies, advocating for human rights, the rule of law, and good governance. Similarly, International IDEA, a global intergovernmental organization dedicated to strengthening democracy, continues to play a pivotal role in promoting good governance and justice sector improvements worldwide.

This training marks a significant step toward enhancing professionalism in Nigeria’s legal community and ensuring that legal practitioners uphold the highest ethical standards in their practice.”

