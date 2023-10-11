EU foreign policy chief to visit China

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, will pay a visit to China from Oct. 12 to 14.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced this on Wednesday.

Wang said that Borrell’s visit is at the invitation of members of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Both sides will hold the 12th round of China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue during the visit.

Wang noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He said that since this year began, Chinese and EU leaders have had frequent exchanges and dialogues and that cooperation has been carried out across the board at various levels.

He added that China-EU relations have shown a positive momentum of growth.

China welcomes High Representative Josep Borrell to visit China and the opportunity to hold a new round of China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue.

“This will contribute to the sound and steady growth of China-EU relations, lay the ground for future high-level interaction and invigorate joint response to global challenges and efforts for global peace and stability”, said Wang.

As the world’s two major forces, mega markets and great civilizations, he said that China and Europe shared extensive common interests in the world’s peace, stability and development and human progress.

He noted that both country’s bilateral relations have global influence and significance.

“China stands ready to work with the EU to stay committed to our comprehensive strategic partnership, enhance strategic communication and policy coordination.”

“To increase mutual trust, expand cooperation, overcome disturbances, properly settle differences and deliver more benefits to our two peoples and the world, ”Wang said. (Xinhua/NAN)

