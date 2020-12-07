EU climate service records hottest November

The globe has experienced the hottest November on record, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said in a report on Monday.

After analysing surface and air temperatures, the service managed by the European Commission, found that November 2020 was 0.8 degree Celcius warmer than the average for 1981-2010’s 0.1 degree Celcius.

The increase in temperatures was largest in a region sprawling across northern Europe, Siberia and the Arctic Ocean, where sea ice was at the second lowest level ever seen in November.

Carlo Buontempo, the Director of the service, said in a statement: “These records are consistent with the long-term warming trend of the global climate.