EU backs Zelensky amid Trump Criticism

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, not Kaja Kallas, has expressed support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasising the legitimacy of his office.

Kallas is actually the Prime Minister of Estonia.

Zelensky, who was elected in free and fair elections, had faced criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused him of being a “dictator” without elections.

However, EU officials have clarified that Ukrainian law prohibits presidential elections during martial law, which had been in effect since the Russian invasion ¹.

EU officials had also pointed out that many national constitutions provide for exceptions during wartime.

In response to Trump’s remarks, Kaja Kallas, in her capacity as Estonia’s Prime Minister, highlighted Russia’s own questionable election history, noting that the country hasn’t had genuine elections in 25 years.

(dpa/NAN)