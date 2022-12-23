Etsu Nupe urges Nigerians to support security agencies 

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers has called on Nigerians to support security agencies.

Abubakar made the call when the new Commissioner of Police to the State, Mr Ogundele Joshua-Ayodeji paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Bida on Friday.

He said that security is a collective responsibility of all and sundry and not for security agencies alone.

Abubakar said that security agencies needed the sustained support and goodwill of Nigerians to carry out the onerous task of protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

The Royal father also extolled the efforts of the state police command for “doing so much, with so little“.

He said that security agencies are doing their best in the face of the acute paucity of manpower, logistics and equipment.

“There a lot of challenges and shortcomings, however Almighty Allah that put you there will continue to guide you the wisdom to administer the state and the country in general.

“We on our own part will continue to support you, pray for you and give you that support and contributions needed to actually pilot the affairs of fighting crime and criminality,

“I am assuring you that this level of support would be sustained, as without peace and security the nation cannot develop,” he said.

Earlier, Joshua-Ayodeji urged the people of the state to continue giving useful information to the police to sustain the fight against crimes and criminality.

He commended the Etsu Nupe for the relative peace being enjoyed in his domain, saying, “The emirate is the most peaceful in the state.”

The commissioner said the visit was to seek royal blessing from him, adding that the police would not undermine the role of traditional institutions in complementing the effort of security operatives.

He said that the role of traditional institutions in sustaining peace and unity in the countrycould not be under-emphasised.

Joshua-Ayodeji said that the police force will not relent in partnering with the institution in carrying out their mandate. (NAN),