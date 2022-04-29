Etsu Nupe urges Muslims to sustain virtues of Ramadan fast 

By Mercy Osajiugo

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has admonished Muslim Ummah in the country to sustain the virtues learnt during the ongoing Ramadan fast beyond the Holy month.

Etsu Nupe, who spoke in Bida on Friday at the closing of Ramadan Tafsir in Umar Majigi Central Mosque, said that Muslims must maintain God-fearing acts which were exhibited in the fasting period.

”Muslims should strive to maintain good deeds during the fasting period, and shun all the evils and devilish acts they have abstained from in the Holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

He said patience, piety, philanthropy, and love for one another were veritable and should not be compromised.

The Etsu Nupe also said that abstaining from adultery, cheating, stealing; alcoholism and other vices were sacrosanct.

“Fasting is not only for abstaining from drinking and eating but also a time to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s virtues and teachings.

The royal father added that the month should be used to adhere strictly to the teachings, and ways of Prophet Muhammad in terms of honesty, peace, and love for one another.

The traditional ruler said it was only with the fear of Allah that Muslims could excel and achieve great feats.

He appealed to well-to-do Muslims in the country to assist the less privileged with food items, and other basic necessities.

Similarly, the royal father urged Muslims in the country to use the remaining few days of the fasting period to pray fervently for national peace and progress.

The Etsu Nupe, therefore, enjoined Muslims to tolerate one another and pray for sustained unity of the country.

While noting that the two major religions in the country preach peace, unity, and love for one another, said that Muslims should always strive to maintain peace and harmony at all times.

Abubakar said that without peace and unity, socio-economic development will continue to elude any society.

The Royal father however called on the leaders at all levels to lead the people with the fear of God, saying that every soul will give account for their deeds on the day of reckoning.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of Bida, Sheikh Adamu Liman-Yakatun urged Muslims to fear God, and always remember God in all their deeds.

“I enjoin all Muslims not to have inordinate desire, ill-gotten wealth will speak against us on judgement day,” he said. (NAN)

