Etsu Nupe urges Muslims to sustain virtues of Ramadan after fasting

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has admonished the Muslim Ummah in the country to sustain the virtues learnt during the ongoing Ramadan after the Holy month .

Etsu Nupe, who spoke in Bida on Sunday at the closing of Ramadan Tafsir in Umar Majigi Central Mosque said “We must maintain our God-fearing acts which we exhibited during the fasting period.

”Muslims should strive to maintain all the good deeds they exhibited during the fasting period after it.

“They should also shun all the evil and devilish acts they had abstained themselves from during the Holy month of Ramadan after it must have ended, he said.

According to him, these noble virtues include patience, piety, philanthropy and love for one another; as well as abstaining from: adultery, cheating, stealing, alcoholism, devilish acts and drug abuse.

“Fasting is not only for abstaining from drinking and eating but also a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad was sent by Almighty Allah to come and do on earth, ”he said

The royal father added that the month should be used to adhere strictly to the teachings and ways of Prophet Muhammad in terms of honesty, peace and love for one another.

He said that it was only through the fear of Allah that Muslims could meet their needs and enjoy their possessions on earth.

He appealed to well-to-do Muslims in the country to assist the less privileged with food items and other basic needs.

The monarch also urged Muslims in the country to use the remaining few days of fasting period to pray fervently for national peace and progress.

The Etsu Nupe also advised Muslims to tolerate one another and as well pray for sustained unity of the country.

He noted that the two major religions in the country preached peace, unity and love for one another, saying “we should always strive to maintain these at all times”.

He noted that without peace and unity, socio-economic development would continue to elude any society.

The Royal father, however, called on leaders at all levels to lead the people with the fear of God, and to always remember that they would all account for their deeds on the day of reckoning.

Similarly, the Chief Imam of Bida, Sheikh Adamu Liman-Yakatun, urged Muslims to fear God and always remember the day of reckoning

He advised Muslims to stop accumulating unnecessary wealth, while noting that we would all account for how we acquired every kobo before Almighty Allah on the day of resurrection. (NAN)

