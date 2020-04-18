Etsu Nupe to SGF: Abba Kyari’s death a great loss

By Danlami Nmodu

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji (Dr.)/Yahaya Abubakar,CFR, has described the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari as a great loss.

He said this in a condolence letter addressed to Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha on Saturday.

According to the Etsu Nupe, the death of Abba Kyari will no doubt create a vacuum difficult to fill.

His letter reads: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihim Rajaun It is with great shock I received the news of the death of the Chief of Staff to Mr President, Late Mallam Abba Kyari.

” His death will no doubt create a vacuum that will be difficult to fill in the day to day administration of this country.

“To this end, I wish to on behalf of myself and the entire Bida Emirate express our heartfelt condolence to Mr. President, the immediate family members and the entire Nation over this great loss.

” I pray Allah(SWT) to grant his gentle soul eternal rest in Al-Janah Firdaus Rabbi agafirhu Wa Rahamhun.

“Thanks as I assure the SGF of my esteemed regards and solidarity especially at this mournful period.”