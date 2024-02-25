Etsu Nupe tasks alumni associations to shape education policies

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, has advocated the need for alumni associations to help shape policies

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, has advocated the need for alumni associations to help shape policies in the education sector.

He said this could be done by leveraging their real world experiences to call for practical curriculum updates.

He made the call at the Mega Reunion of Government Army Day Secondary School, Bida Old Students Association on Saturday in Bida.

The event was also used to mark the 45th anniversary of the school.

The reunion brought together former students of the school from various parts of the country to celebrate and chart a way forward for their Alma mata.

This became imperative due to the poor condition of the school, especially in the areas of infrastructure, teaching and learning aid.

The Etsu Nupe, who expressed sadness over the decay in public schools, said if nothing urgent was not done, the country would not achieve any meaningful development.

Represented by a traditional title holder, (Mayaki Nupe), Alhaji Aliyu Yahaya Aliyu, the Etsu Nupe said that public education, especially at the basic and secondary levels, must be prevented from total collapse.

The principal of the school, Malam Tuaheed Sarki, highlighted areas the alumni could look into urgently.

The President, Government Army Day Secondary School Bida Old Students Association, Dr Hakeem Adebalogun, explained that it was imperative to give back to their schools because government alone could no longer shoulder the responsibility of quality education.

Some of the former students, including Col. Alhassan Mohammed Majin, the Head Boy of 1993 set and Erelu Rashidat Abdulsalam of 1988 class, promised to always support the school in the interest of the younger ones.

A member of the 1986 set and Regional Manager, AEDC, Mr Mamudu Ndadama, while donating money to students who performed well during a debate, said efforts would be intensified to give back to the college.

A communications scholar, Dr Ibrahim Dooba, stressed the need for schools to plant trees, to preserve the environment.

Awards were presented to former and serving teachers of the school. (NAN)