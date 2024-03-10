Etsu Nupe mourns Egba Enagi, traditional title holder in Bida Emirate

The Etsu Nupe, Akhaji Yahaya Abubakar has mourned the death of Alhaji Muhammad Egba-Enagi, a traditional title holder in Bida Emirate (Sarkin Malami Nupe), saying the loss was to his family, the Emirate, Niger and the country.

The Etsu Nupe, Chairman of Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, stated this in his condolence message to the family, people and government of Niger State on the demise of the elderstateman.

Alhaji Abubakar also described late Egba-Enagi as a very humble, pious, dedicated and a committed elder statesman whose death created a very wide vaccum too difficult to fill.

“The death of Sarkin Malami Nupe was a monumental loss to all and sundry, especially now that the country desired pious and trustworthy community leaders that promote peace, tranquillity and foster the unity of the country,” he said.

Abubakar described the deceased as a Godly man, who had the interest of his subjects at heart above any other thing.

The traditional ruler said he was deeply touched when he received the news of the death of the elder statesman.

The Royal father, however, urged the deceased family to sustain his good legacy, adding that he always put the unity of the country first, irrespective of ethnic, political and religious divides.

He prayed to God to reward his soul in eternity and give his family and the emirate the fortitude to bear the loss.

The remains of the late Sarkin Malami Nupe will be buried Sunday) in his country home, Diko Enagi by 2:00 p.m.

Late Egba-Enagi died at the Federal Medical Centre Bida on Saturday night after a brief illness at the age of 90 years.

He is survived by many children, including Sen. Zainab Kure and the wife of Niger State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Bago.(NAN)

By Mohammed Baba Busu