‘Etsu Nupe is a gift from God to humanity,’ says Sani Bello

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has hailed the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar as he marks his 69th birthday and 18th anniversary on his ascension to the throne as the 13th Etsu Nupe.

According to a statement signed by Mary Noel-Berje, his Chief Press Secretary, the Governor in a congratulatory message, described the Etsu Nupe as a true, loving, courageous and peaceful leader as well as a bridge-builder whose immense contributions to unity, peaceful coexistence and development of the society is reckoned with in the State, Nigeria and beyond.

Governor Sani Bello who said Etsu Nupe is a gift from God to humanity, noted that the 18 -year reign of the traditional ruler has impacted positively on his subjects explaining that the Etsu Nupe has been able to instill patriotism and understanding among the people of his domain through his wide spread consultations and reach, as well as promote the cultural values of the Nupe speaking extraction in Nigeria.

The Governor also acknowledged the fatherly role of the Monarch and his wise counsel which the Governor said has continued to inspire individuals, Government and non governmental organisations especially as it affects decision making and policy formulations aimed at promoting good governance.

“The reign of Etsu Nupe in the last 18 years has brought about harmonious coexistence and promoted the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe Kingdom. You are no doubt a gift to the society.

“I celebrate you and all that you represent on the throne. May your reign be long”, he said.

Governor Sani Bello also prayed God to grant the celebrant good health and more wisdom as he continues to deliver efficient and rewarding leadership to his subjects.

