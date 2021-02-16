) The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on Monday, inaugurated seven projects worth over N926 million at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State.

Five of the projects were constructed through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), while two others were constructed from revenues that accrued from the internally generated revenue of the institution.

The projects included an Administrative complex (extension), worth N186 million, a 500-seat capacity Computer Based Test Centre (CBT), worth N202 million, lecture halls and staff office complex (I) worth over N133 million.

Others were lecture halls and staff offices complex (II), worth over N226 million, and new complex of the School of Environmental, worth about N179 million.

The projects also included the rehabilitation of access roads on campus, as well as the purchase of a water tanker vehicle and 10 tricycles for intra-campus transportation.

Abubakar commended the Rector of the institution, Dr Abubakar Abdul-Dzukogi, for his initiative and prudence, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the development of the education sector.

The Etsu Nupe called for the proper utilisation and routine maintenance of the facilities, even as he pledged to continue to provide the institution with the usual guidance, fervent prayers and wise counsel.

The traditional ruler further underscored the need for sustained peace and unity of the country, saying that development and progress would be elusive without peace.

Earlier, the Rector, Abdul-Dzukogi promised to continue to pilot the affairs of the institution in line with its vision and mission.

Abdul-Dzukogi vowed not to compromise on the set academic standards, character and moral training of the students, noting that the projects would add value to the institution as well as enhance effective teaching and learning.

“When we came on board, we had a seven-point agenda as our guiding principles, which included infrastructural development. We shall not renege on them.

“Our resolve to making the Polytechnic great is paramount, we shall continue to work in concert with all concerned to achieve this feat,” he said.

The Rector said the projects were his administration’s modest effort at adding value to the institution, while pledging his continued commitment to the welfare of staff and students. (NAN)