Etsu Nupe admonishes Muslim faithful to show love beyond Ramadan

The Etsu Nupe in Niger, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has admonished the Muslim faithful to continue to extend love to others and render selfless service to humanity beyond the holy month of Ramadan

The Etsu Nupe, who is the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, made the call during the closing of Ramadan Tafsir at the Maasaba Jumma’at Mosque in Bida on Saturday.

He reminded the Muslims of the need to be selfless in service to God and humanity.

The royal father appealed to wealthy Nigerians to continue to show gratitude by helping others and exhibiting total submission to God’s commandments.

Alhaji Abubakar reminded the Muslim faithful to abide by the lessons learnt during the Tafsir preachings and lectures in tune with Almighty Allah’s injunctions.

“The important thing in all the 29 or 30 days that we are going to have the Ramadan is to show love to ourselves and neighbours,”Abubakar charged.

“Beyond Ramadan, we must also show the attitude of giving at all times; we must touch the poor and we must touch our people,” Etsu Nupe said.

He noted that many Muslims became saints during the Ramadan but went back to committing sins afterwards, saying the faithful should continue to abstain from sinful acts at all times.

“Many quit smoking, drinking, fornication, adultery, backbiting and other negative tendencies during the holy month of Ramadan but think sin is permitted after the season,” Alhaji Abubakar warned.

“Muslims, knowing full well that God hates sins, must remain holy for all their prayers to be answered at all times.

The traditional ruler underscored the need for sustainable peace and unity in the country.

He said there was no alternative to peace, as without peace, meaningful development would continue to elude the country.

According to Etsu Nupe, God created Nigerians differently for a purpose and He never makes mistakes

The traditional ruler said the diversities in ethnic, religious and cultural affiliation of Nigerians were to make them more united rather than dividing them.(NAN)

By Mohammed Baba Busu