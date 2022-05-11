Etsako: Female aspirant, Zaynab Ikaz-Kassim declares for Reps seat

As political aspirants gear up for their parties primaries, a frontline female aspirant for the Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo State , Zaynab Ikaz-Kassim, has stated that her interest to contest for the ticket is to bring the dividends of democracy to the door steps of the people of the Constituency.

Ikaz- Kassim, who is vying under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), declared her intention to run shortly after she picked her expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, also lament that past representation had pauperized the people at the constituency and promised to change the narrative if given the opportunity.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City on her aspiration, Ikaz -Kassim said, ” Earlier today, I picked up my Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to run for the House of Representatives to represent Etsako Federal Constituency.

“This decision was borne out of my desire to be the voice of my people and to represent them at the National Assembly.

“Over the past years, my people have been poorly represented and I believe I have the capacity to swing the odds in their favour and ensure that the dividends of democracy, which have been flying over our heads since 1999 will indeed reach our people.

“It is heartwarming to see people of high caliber having shown interest to participate in this political season, I wish us all a good run.

“Interestingly it is common consensus that Auchi should produce the next member of the House of Representatives and as an inbred daughter of Auchi with the strength of character, youthful energy, and gender-focused go-getting spirit, I believe I am the best candidate, who can easily garner the support of women and youth.

“I have lived a life of service to people nationwide and I believe now is the time for me to give back to my people, and I’m happy that I’ve taken this bold step after all these years of people asking me to go into full time politics”.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

