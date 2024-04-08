Etiquette Africa Initiative Announces Upcoming Conference

…To Address the Effects of Incivility on Africa’s Development

The Etiquette Africa Initiative has unveiled plans for its highly anticipated Etiquette Africa Conference, set to explore the theme: “The Effects of Incivility on Africa’s Development.”

Scheduled to take place on May 2nd and 3rd 2024, at NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, against the backdrop of Africa’s diverse cultures and burgeoning development, the conference aims to tackle the pressing issue of incivility and its detrimental impact on the continent’s progress.

As Africa grapples with the challenges of globalization, technological advancements, and socio-political transformations, the importance of fostering a culture of civility cannot be overstated. Incivility, whether in the form of political polarization, social unrest, or interpersonal conflict, poses a significant threat to Africa’s development trajectory, undermining trust, social cohesion, and stifling innovation.

The conference will bring together a diverse array of scholars, thought leaders, and practitioners from various sectors to delve into the root causes of incivility and devise strategies for fostering a more inclusive, respectful, and empathetic society. Through engaging panel discussions and insightful keynote addresses, participants will explore how to empower individuals, strengthen communities, and propel Africa towards sustainable development.

More than merely a platform for dialogue, the conference serves as a call to action, urging attendees to recognize their role in shaping Africa’s future and commit to principles of civility, tolerance, and mutual respect.

In a statement, the Founder and Executive Director, Etienying Akpanusong emphasized the importance of collective effort, quoting Nelson Mandela: “To be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”

The Etiquette Africa Conference promises to be a pivotal event, offering an opportunity for participants to contribute to building a continent where civility reigns supreme, diversity is celebrated, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

The conference invites all stakeholders to join in this transformative journey towards a brighter and more inclusive future for Africa.

For more information and registration details, visit www.etiquette.africa

