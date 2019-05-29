Ethiopian airlines: FAAN clarifies incident, says plane landed safely

#TrackNigeria – Federal Airports Authority, FAAN has confirmed that an Ethiopian airlines flight “misapproached” the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos,Wednesday.

While clarifying what happened, FAAN said the misapproach by the plane was due to bad weather.It added that the flight however landed safely afterwards.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs FAAN who made the official clarifications in a statement Wednesday said “An Ethiopian Airline flight numbered ET 901 flying from Addis Ababa to Lagos today landed safely at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.”

Explaining what happened the statement emailed to Newsdiaryonline said, “The flight, which tried to land at about 1157hours had earlier misapproached due to bad weather and immediately went up to position properly for landing.

“The aircraft landed safely at exactly 1213hours and parked at gate E63.”

The Ethiopian flight had departed Lagos for Addis Ababa at 1351hours,FAAN said.

