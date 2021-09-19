Ethiopian Airline resumes flight to Enugu Oct. 1

September 19, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



The Ethiopian Airline said on Sunday would flights to Enugu as Oct. 1, two years after suspended flight to the -Eastern state.

The airline’s General Manager, Shimeles Arage, who confirmed the proposed resumption in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, said that every week there would be a flight on Wednesday, and Saturday, with B787 Dreamliner.

“Oct. 1 is Nigeria’s Independence Day and the flight to Enugu on that day will reinforce Ethiopian Airline good relations with Nigeria since the first flight to Nigeria in 1960,” he said.

Arage recalled that the airline stopped flights to Enugu in 2019 when the Nigerian aviation closed the airport to refurbish the runway.

He said before the closure of the airport runway repairs, Ethiopian was the only international airline flying to Enugu.

NAN reports that the airport was officially re-opened to domestic flights in 2020 and to international flights in Aug. 2021. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,