Ethiopian Airline, NANTA strengthen tie on business opportunities

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Ethiopian Airline said on Sunday in Abuja that it was ready to fully collaborate with the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA) Abuja Zone on business opportunities for its members.

The Ethiopian Airlines Abuja Traffic and Sales Manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet, made this known when she received the newly elected executives of NANTA at Mulu’s Restaurant in Abuja.

Ataklet said in a statement that the airline and the association had a lot of mutual benefits to enjoy if they could sustain the collaboration.

“The Abuja NANTA Zone Exco members were led by the Vice President Uloma Kemabonta of Retz Travel. The team included Angela Ike, Sarah John Nini, Kingsley Oguebie, Ibrahim Garba and NANTA Admin Officer, Ogechi Nnaemeka.

“NANTA President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, was also present along with Amb. Ikechi Uko, Peace Iyare of Peacefulsky and Balqees Olaniyi of Olabaf Travels.

“Discussions centred around collaboration with NANTA Abuja Zone, business opportunities for members of the association, “ she said.

According to her, Ethiopian Airlines congratulated the NANTA vice president and commended the association for being gender sensitive.

Ataklet said Ethiopian Airline had lots of females employed, adding that it was pleasant to have ladies as President of NANTA and VP for the zone.

She gave assurance that the airline would continue to serve the members to reach travelling public in the country.

According to her, Ethiopian Airline flies daily to Abuja and has flights to Lagos, Enugu and Kano.

“ These discussions were held over the various rich Ethiopian cuisines which many were sampling for the first time.

“Meanwhile Ethiopian Airline was a major supporter of 23rd IBB Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship held on Valentines Day in Abuja,“ she added. (NAN)

