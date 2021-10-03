Ethiopia reports 888 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 888 new COVID-19 the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 347,972 as of Saturday evening, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 45 new COVID-19 induced deaths and 443 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the death toll to 5,675 and total recoveries to 314,458.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second- populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 the East Africa region.

Amid the push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,724,292 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry. (Xinhua/NAN)

