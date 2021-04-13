Ethiopia reports 1,948 new COVID-19 cases

April 13, 2021 Favour Lashem



Ethiopia registered 1,948 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally 230,944 as Monday evening, said the country’s Ministry Health.

The ministry said 34 new COVID-19 deaths reported during the same , bringing the national death toll 3,208.

The country reported 1,347 recoveries, taking the national count 171,980.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second- populous nation, so far reported the highest number COVID-19 cases in the Africa .

The latest figures from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases accounted for about five cent the continent’s total. (Xinhua/NAN)

