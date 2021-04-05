Ethiopia reports 1,878 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 1,878 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, taking nationwide tally 215,189 as of Sunday evening, ’s Ministry of said.

ministry said 27 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported across same period, bringing the national death toll 2,963.

East African reported 742 more recoveries, taking national count 161,968.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has some 50,256 active COVID-19 cases, of which 857 are said to be under severe conditions.

Africa’s second-most populous nation, Ethiopia has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region, being the fourth most affected country in Africa in terms of positive cases.

The latest figures from the Africa Centres for Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases accounted for about five cent of the African continent’s total confirmed cases.

The country has so far conducted 2,389,558 COVID-19 medical tests, including 6,962 tests in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Ethiopia started COVID-19 vaccine jabs last after it received the first 2.2 million vaccines from COVAX.

Last week, Ethiopia received a batch of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, donated by the Chinese government. (Xinhua/NAN)

