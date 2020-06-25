Eta, Bulama, others fight back, insist Giadom ‘has no authority to convene NEC meeting’

Share the news













Members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress,APC dissolved earlier Thursday during a virtual NEC meeting at the Presidential Villa are not lying low.

The NWC members led by the Acting National Chairman Ntufam Hilliard Etagbo Eta and Arc. Waziri Bulama, Acting National Secretary fought back through a statement issued Thursday wherein they reiterated their position that “Chief Victor Giadom has no authority whatsoever to convene National Executive Committee of our great party.”

Their statement obtained by Newsdiaryonline reads: “The following represents the collective decision of eighteen members of the National Working Committee

“The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to reiterate its earlier position that Chief Victor Giadom has no authority whatsoever to convene National Executive Committee of our great party.

“Article 25(B) of the Constitution of APC was explicit that only the National Chairman or and the National Working Committee are given the prerogative of summoning meetings of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party either for statutory quarterly meetings or for Emergency meetings. The same provision of the constitution made it compulsory for a notice of a minimum of 14 days in respect statutory quatertly meetings and 7 days in respect of emergency meetings.

“We note that Chief Victor Giadom had convened and conducted a virtual meeting purportedly to be a National Executive Committee of our party wherein certain far reaching resolution were reached While the National Working Committee is studying the unfolding drama it will be consulting with stakeholders and team of lawyers on the next line of action.

“Therefore all members of our great party and concerned Nigerians are implored to ignore the Chief Victor Giadom charade and the decision therefrom.”

The statement listed the 18 members including now late Senator Abiola Ajimobi (indisposed) who unfortunately passed away Thursday.

The Eta -Bulama statement did not mention any word about President Muhammadu Buhari who evidently spearheaded the dissolution of Adams Oshiomole led NWC.

