et us  not allow #EndSARS’ anger to destroy our country -Global Peace

The Global Peace Foundation of Nigeria (GPFN), an NGO, has appealed to Nigerians not to allow the EndSARS protest destroy the unity and peace of the country.

The Country Director of GPFN, Rev. John Hayab, made the appeal in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Hayab said that the protests had attracted a lot of support and sympathy, indicating that Nigeria’s democracy was maturing and that the citizens have a great role to play in decision making.