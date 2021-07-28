ESWAMA caution residents against cash payments of sanitation fees

Enugu State Government has cautioned residents of the state against making cash payments of sanitation fees to unauthorized persons who posed as its contractors.The Managing Director of the Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA), Mrs Amaka Anajemba, said this on Wednesday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

The managing director said the state government did not contract any firm or individuals to collect its sanitation rates in the state.According to Anajemba, some persons are currently parading themselves as ESWAMA contractors collecting payments illegally on behalf of the authority.She said, “on the activities of these individuals, the authority is hereby stating clearly that it did not mandate, or direct any group or organisation to collect payments on its behalf.“Based on this clarification, the public is advised to report such persons to the authority and police.”

She also urged residents to always pay their sanitation rates, adding that defaulters would attract the wrath of the law.“Do not pay cash as sanitation rate to anyone, but to Enugu state government through ESWAMA direct account,’’ she added.Anajemba also added that Saturday, 31 had been declared statewide environmental sanitation day for residents in the state.According to her, the exercise will hold from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m and there is restriction of human and vehicular movement during the period.

The managing director noted that the authority would use the exercise to carry out payment verification for 2020 and 2021.“The enforcement team for this exercise are already on the field and if you have paid, present evidence of payment to them or come to the ESWAMA headquarters to collect your demand notice,” she said. (NAN

