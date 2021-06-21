Estate agent remanded for alleged N28m fraud

A Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Monday remanded an estate agent, Chidi Nwaya, who allegedly obtained N28 million under false pretences.Justice Modupe Nicol- Clay ordered that the estate agent should be kept at acorrectional centre.The defendant is standing trial on a three-count charge of fraud, stealing and forgery brought against him by the Lagos State Government.The prosecutor, Mrs Olaoluwa Daudu, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in April 2012, in Lagos State.She said that the defendant obtained N28 million from the complainant, Mr Anthony Mbachu, in the guise of purchasing a land for him.Daudu alleged that the defendant failed to purchase the land situated at Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island.

She also said that the defendant forged a letter of administration dated May 7, 2004, and presented it as genuine.According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences contravene Sections 285, 312 and 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.His counsel, Mr I. O. Bashua, told the court that he was just briefed about the case and needed time to study the case file.The prosecutor urged the court not to grant bail to the defendant, alleging he absconded for eight years.

She said “We were able to arrest him this month.“I urge the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre and make provisions for a speedy trial.” Nicol-Clay consequently remanded the defendant and adjourned until July 14 for trial. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...