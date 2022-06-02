Estate agent docked for alleged fraud

An estate agent, Adetunji Teslim, on Thursday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly defrauding an accommodation seeker.

The police charged Teslim, 33, with theft and obtaining money by false pretences.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan, the defendant fraudulently collected N120, 000 from one Mrs Abosede Oyeniyi on the pretext of securing a two-bedroom flat for her.

Amusan submitted that Teslim committed the offences on May 3 at 11. 30 a.m., on Ajibola Crescent, Eyin Grammar, Ibadan, in contravention of Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Magistrate Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 19 for definite hearing. (NAN)

