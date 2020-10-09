Establishment of Mikano automobile plant will boost Nigeria’s economy, says Ekiti Speaker

The Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, says Mikano International Ltd’s establishment of an automobile assembly plant in Nigeria will have positive multiplier effect on the country’s socio-economic life.

Afuye spoke on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, when he was presented with a Sport Utility Vehicle by the company at the Assembly Complex.

He commended the chairman and management of the company for the marketing strategy adopted to promote the sales of their products.

The speaker appreciated Mikano for the good gesture granted to the House to test run the durability of its vehicle for 60 days.

He said that the company had demonstrated seriousness in doing business in Ekiti in particular, and Nigeria in general.