Establish Osun Urban, Regional Planning Board – expert advises Gov. Adeleke

By Dorcas Elusogbon

A town planning expert, Dr Ibikunle Lawal, has called on Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun to establish the state Urban and Regional Board for proper control of physical development.

Lawal, Founder of Institute of Innovative Studies and Technology, Ile-Ife, made the call at a news conference on Thursday.

He bemoaned the non-establishment of the state Urban and Regional Planning board by previous administrations.

Lawal noted that the creation of the board would provide sustainable modalities for physical planning, development and control of urban and rural space in the state.

He lamented the current situation where urban and physical planning activities were only at the local government level in the state.

“Urban and Regional Planning should move from local government and be autonomous as Osun State Urban and Regional Planning Board to provide for the control of urban and regional planning activities in Osun.

“This will provide for the establishment and function of the planning board, planning authorities and for all other purposes connected therewith,” Lawal said.

According to him, the present arrangement has led to mismanagement of land resources and loss of revenue by the state.

“Urban and physical planning activities in Osun should rather be autonomous where they can have their own board like they have in Lagos State which will increase the revenue to the state government,” he said

He also called for the review of the Nigeria Urban and Regional Planning Law of 1992 for a more effective urban and regional planning in the country.

He advised the state government to implement the national policy on Vocational and Technical Education on skills acquisition for post-basic National Vocational Certificate (NVC).

He described President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy as a courageous step, noting that it would improve the welfare of the citizens.

According to him, the president deserve the full support of all Nigerians to take the nation to the “promised land.”

Lawal advised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress(TUC) to be reasonable in their demand for salary increment, noting that “the more the increase in salary, the more it is likely to have inflation.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

