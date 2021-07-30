ESN ‘native doctor’ in police net   – Imo CP

The police Imo have arrested the alleged Eastern Security Network (ESN) native doctor with Improvised Explosive Device (IED).


is contained a statement Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro and signed command’s Spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam Owerri.


”After a diligent forensic and technical intelligence gathering, the suspect, Benneth Okoli, 49, arrested his shrine at Akuma Oru East LGA of Imo.


“On searching the  shrine, one locally made IED, charms and weed suspected to be cannabis were recovered.


“The suspect on interrogation,  made useful statements and is currently assisting the police to arrest the rest of his gang, presently on the run.”


”The arrest is coming a few days after had an  encounter with the police in the area.


“Sequel to the on the Omuma Police Station in Oru East by suspected to be the remnants of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and ESN terror groups, the dispatched the command’s tactical teams led by ACP Benjamin Osuji.


“The team directed to carry out discreet investigation and arrest the involved in the of the police station.


He said that the commended the gallantry displayed officers and men of the command, urging them to sustain the tempo.


“He also thanked the people of Imo for their  support and solicited  for an all approach to sustaining the already improved security architecture in the state. (NAN)

