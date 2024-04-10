Eschew religious extremism – cleric urges Nigerians

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua, on Wednesday appealed to Nigerians to embrace religious harmony and eschew extremism.

Omonokhua made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr to mark the end of the 2024 Ramadan fast.

Omonokhua said that religious tolerance should be part of the lessons from the just-concluded Ramadan fast.

He noted that Ramadan taught Muslims piety, self-denial, sacrifice and charity, among other virtues.

The chairman said that the 30-day self-denial should be able to bring out the best from participants and generally promote peace, unity and love needed for national advancement.

According to him, there is no aspect of the Ramadan teachings that promotes hatred.

“All we hear clerics teach during the period are peace, love and care for the people,” he said.

The NIREC boss congratulated Muslim faithful for steadfastness during the fasting period, and wished them happy Eid-el-Fitr. (NAN)

By Uchenna Eletuo