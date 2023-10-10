Escalation in Gaza Strip may last at least 10 days – Iraqi foreign minister

Current escalation in the Gaza Strip may last at least 10 days, and hopefully fighting will not affect neighboring countries, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Tuesday.

Hussein said this during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“We believe that, unfortunately, the hostilities currently taking place in Gaza could last at least 10 days,” the Iraqi minister said.He added that prolonged fighting might “affect neighboring countries,”The ministry added that international intervention is necessary “to stop hostilities” and find a just solution to the Palestinian issue.Meanwhile, the heads of Israel’s ruling coalition parties have expressed their support for the creation of an emergency government.They have, therefore, authorised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act on its formation, the Kan radio broadcaster reported on Tuesday.On Monday, Netanyahu called on the opposition to form an emergency government without any preconditions. (Sputnik/NAN)

