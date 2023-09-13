ESBA chairman blames Govts. for sports underdevelopment in S/East

By Nicholas Obisike

Dr Osondu Ogbu, the chairman of Enugu State Boxing Association, has blamed past administrations in the South-East for the lack of sports development in the region.

Ogbu, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday, said the governors in the region are not encouraging the development of other sports except football.

According to him, South-East sports representatives at the federal level attracts lots of sporting activities but are being let down by the government attitude to the game.

Ogbu, who is also the chairman South-East Forum of Boxing Association, narrated their ordeal to the planned zonal Boxing league since 2022, saying the the event did not see the light of the day.

According to him, “we planned the league which will take place from state to state in the zone but the state governments refused to register their boxers.

“Only security outfits like, Police, Army and Nigeria Civil Defense Corps registered and you cannot host any sporting activity in a state without the government backing.

“Our governors are not encouraging us at all but we are waiting to see if the current governors will change the narrative,” he said.

Ogbu said he would continue to play his role by giving the youths the opportunity to make their statement at world arena.

He disclosed that he already has four Enugu State Boxers in camp who are undergoing intensive training in order to ensure that the state wins laurels at the National Youth Games.

“I personally lodged the athletes in hotels after the Open Championship in Lagos to ensure optimal performance and I believe they will help other boxers to do the state proud,” Ogbu said.

Ogbu, who claimed that he is taking care of the boxers hotel bills, urged South-East governors to make sports a viable tool for the benefit of the state and the youths. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

