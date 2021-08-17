Erratic power supply: Kwara Assembly urges govt. to explore solar power option

 Kwara House of Assembly, on Tuesday, on the state government to explore -private partnership (PPP) option for provision of solar energy to improve the social-economic development of the state.

The assembly the call in its after adopting a motion on notice, entitled: “ to Explore Renewable Energy as Alternative Source of Generation.”

The motion, moved by Mr Abdulganiy Folabi-Salau (APC-Omupo), enjoyed the support of all members at the plenary.

Folabi-Salau, in his submission while leading a debate on the motion, expressed displeasure with what he described as huge investment on sector without any positive impact on the country.

He noted that the provision of solar at affordable cost would help to simulate the state economy and more employment opportunities to the .

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, while reading the assembly’s on the motion, urged the state government to diversify generation with the use of solar energy.

The assembly advised the state government to embark on solar power provision through PPP to enhance socio- economic activities in the state. (NAN) 

