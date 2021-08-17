Erratic power supply: Kwara Assembly urges govt. to explore solar power option

Kwara House of Assembly, on Tuesday, called on the state government to explore public-private partnership (PPP) option for provision of solar energy to improve the social-economic development of the state.

The assembly made the call in its resolution after adopting a motion on notice, entitled: “Need to Explore Renewable Energy as Alternative Source of Power Generation.”

The motion, moved by Mr Abdulganiy Folabi-Salau (APC-Omupo), enjoyed the support of all members at the plenary.

Folabi-Salau, in his submission while leading a debate on the motion, expressed displeasure with what he described as huge investment on power sector without any positive impact on the country.

He noted that the provision of solar power at affordable cost would help to further simulate the state economy and bring more employment opportunities to the people.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, while reading the assembly’s resolution on the motion, urged the state government to diversify electricity generation with the use of solar energy.

The assembly advised the state government to embark on solar power provision through PPP to enhance socio- economic activities in the state. (NAN)

