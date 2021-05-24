Erosion: NYSC plants trees in Anambra camp to save structures

  Youth Corps (NYSC), Anambra , has commenced planting of trees within premises of its Mbaukwu/Umuawulu, Orientation Camp, to save major structures from erosion menace.

Coordinator in state, Mr Kehinde Aremu, said on Monday in Awka that menace of erosion was threatening the major structures in the camp.

He said about 100 trees, including Palm, Teak, Gmelana, Almond, Sweet Orange, among others, would be planted in the first phase of the exercise.

Aremu said, in a statement, that the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, directed that the trees should be immediately planted to save the environment.

embarked on a tree planting campaign within the camp environment, this is against the backdrop of environmental degradation, occasioned by uncompleted landscaping of the camp.

“Presently, the orientation camp, which has been commissioned by His Excellency, Dr Willie Obiano, is being ravaged by erosion with major structures in danger of collapsing,” he said.

He appealed to the to complete the landscaping aspect of the project to save the camp. (NAN)

