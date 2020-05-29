Erosion: Ebonyi former commissioner calls for govt’s intervention in Southeast

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ebonyi former commissioner for environment, Donatus Aja has called for federal government’s intervention against erosion in the Southeast.

In a statement on Friday, Aja noted that erosion menace in the Southeast is the major challenge facing the region, and therefore called on the government to save the region from imminent disaster.

“Erosion menace in the South East is one of the major challenges facing all the five states in the South East of Nigeria.

“Therefore, the Federal Government should declare the South East erosion disaster area. Some of the affected areas are roads, farms, villages houses, etc. So, as a matter of urgency, the Federal government should intervene.

“Also, Ebonyi State is not left out on the erosion menace as part of the South East. However, we visited some of the prone areas within the state capital and senatorial zones and made recommendations to the State Government for the attention of the Federal government before leaving office,” Aja stated.

He outlined some of the recommendations he made to the state government to include constant monitoring, reporting, educating the general public, research and ensuring regular updates on the climate change, adding that all these recommendations should be carried out by the experts on environmental issues.

He also mentioned that the challenges he encountered in discharging his duties as Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution included unpredictable human behaviours, man made problems, natural problems, logistics problems, confrontation, youths’ restiveness, among others.

“I settled more than 500 cases while discharging my duties, including: resolving different age long land disputes in all parts of the state, through diplomatic approach such as meetings, collective and separate meetings, private and independent inquiries and investigations, reaching out to the elders including neighbouring towns and villages for detailed information.

“In fact, the most popular and more diplomatic case was the Nkpogoro (Ndibe) vs Enohia Nkalu land dispute in Afikpo North LGA of Ebonyi State, which had lasted for 78 years (as at 2013 when the matter was resolved in my office).

“It was a very difficult task because Enohia Nkalu people didn’t have confidence in me because I’m a native of Nkpogoro. I assured them that the matter would be resolved without bias.

“To the glory of God, we resolved that through a memorandum of understanding, not withstanding that the matter had a Supreme Court judgement in favour of Nkpogoro (Ndibe) people.

“I pleaded with Nkpogoro elders and youths to accept Enohia Nkalu people as their brothers and enjoy the beach communally,” stated.

“In a nutshell, land cases in Nigeria is becoming a recurrent decimal all over the states, local governments, towns and villages.

“My advice to people trying to settle land disputes is that the warring parties should submit their cases to the appropriate authorities to handle.

“Also, men and women of proven integrity should be appointed by the government to handle such sensitive issues; to ensure free and fair justice.

“Furthermore, the parties involved should submit themselves for fair hearing and proper investigations before conclusion,” he stated.















