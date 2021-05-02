Erosion: Bagudu directs repairs of road, culvert to save village in Kebbi

. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has directed immediate repair of a road and culvert affected by gully erosion at Sastazai village in Augie Local Government Area of state.


A statement by Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to  Bagudu on Media, issued in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, said governor gave directive when he visited village.


erosion has affected road, drainage and some houses in village.


Bagudu directed the immediate repair of the road and culvert to stop the erosion from expanding into people’s houses.


The governor assured people in the area of his administration’s readiness to support farming activities and urged them to utilise the abundant fertile land in the areas to in massive farming activities.


Some of the villagers thanked the governor the intervention and appealed the supply of inputs ahead of the wet season farming. (NAN).

