Eromosele’s Book on Old School Musings Unveiled

School, Book: ThisDay Newspapers’ Chairman, Prince Nduka Obaigbena chaired a packed gathering of old boys of Government College Ughelli (GCU) held at the Civic Centre Lagos early December. Himself an old boy, he had the pleasure of unveiling a unique book described as a “collection of recollections,” Enduring UGHELLIAN Echoes: Musings about the Old School. The author is the veteran oil and gas finance guru, Victor E. Eromosele, a member of GCU Class of 1967.

Book reviewer Dr Francis Abudu described Enduring Ughellian Echoes as “an enthralling and gripping read with engaging content” written “in elegant and delightful prose that is garnished with poetry in places.” It is an insightful book that reminds the reader what a well-run boarding school built on British traditions was like some half a century ago. “The book is a mine of information on the heritage, values and ethos of GCU. It celebrates its Spartan discipline, which was anchored on the school’s bells, which regimented the student’s lives.”

L-R: Book Reviewer Dr Francis Abudu; GCUOBA President-General Worldwide, Albert Akpomudje san; Event Chairman, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Author Victor Eromosele; GCUOBA Lagos Branch President, Dan Ekoko.

“Beyond fleeting references, the self-effacing Eromosele made scant mention of himself throughout the book.” Abudu “recommends this must-read book to current and former students, teachers and the reading public.”

Albert Akpomudje san, President-General Worldwide (PGWW) of the GCU Old Boys’ Association, commended the author for a job well done. He described the unique book as a major contribution to preserving the history of “our Alma Mater” and in showcasing our massive and passionate efforts at raising educational standards at the Old School. He recommends the book to educators and all those keen at emulating “our good work at GCU.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

