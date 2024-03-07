Erisco Tomatoes Matter: “Our cybercrime Act is potent, effective”- Adejobi

The Nigeria Police Force has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law in the Erisco Tomato matter.

By Chimezie Godfrey

This is contained in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday.

Adejobi assured that the Nigeria Police Force will prosecute Chioma who was accused of violating some salient parts of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

He advised members of the public against spreading misinformation and attempting to manipulate public sentiment.

Adejobi stated,”The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law in the Erisco Tomato matter. The involvement of Mrs. Chioma warrants scrutiny as she stands accused of violating some salient parts of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 as preliminary investigations conducted have unearthed compelling evidence indicating Mrs. Chioma’s alleged role in the violation of extant laws, particularly those related to the proper use of the cyber space.

“At this juncture, it is imperative to caution members of the public against spreading misinformation and attempting to manipulate public sentiment. The law operates impartially, and any attempt to subvert it will be met with the full force of legal action.

“The recent developments in the case are deeply worrisome, particularly the use of crowdfunding as a means to influence legal proceedings. Such actions undermine the integrity of the justice system and threaten the principles of fairness and accountability as they are highly inimical to the existence of the rule of law.”

Adejobi added,”This case in point underscores the necessity of enforcing existing legislation, including the Cybercrime Act, to counteract the current spate of violations of the Act and spread of misinformation and disinformation on social media.

“It is vital to reaffirm that the Nigeria Police is poised to enforce all laws without fear, favour, or sentiments in its commitment to ensuring justice and transparency for all citizens.

“We therefore advise the suspect to cease the continual jumping bail and turn up in court, as a neutral arbiter, to determine the matter, and allow justice to take its course, while we admonish Nigerians, most especially social media influencers, to resort to embracing the rule of law, and shun all display of sentiments in the case, and in many others as the police will not be deterred by the antics of certain individuals to pervert justice in any way.”