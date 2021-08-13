Eredo, Lagos council boss to employ 40 NCE holders in primary schools

Mr Monsuru Akinloye, Chairman, Eredo Local Council Decvelopment Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, has said that he would employ 40 NCE holders as teachers in public primary schools in the area.

Akinloye told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Eredo-Epe on Friday that the recruitment would help address shortage of teachers in public schools in the community.

“I am aware that most public schools don’t have enough teachers in the classrooms.

“Therefore, there is a need to fill in the missing gap in order for the students to learn sufficiently, ” the council boss said.

The LCDA boss said that education, healthcare delivery, community development and youth empowerment were topmost priorities of his administration.

Akinloye promised to rehabilitate primary health centres in the community and urged the health workers to be prompt and diligent in the discharge of their duties to patients.

On workers welfare, the council chairman pledged to provide a new staff bus for staff and repair the old one, while electricity would be restored to the council secretariat.

According to him, the council will provide a 500kva transformer for Eredo community before the end of August to improve power supply in the community.

The chairman reiterated his promise to enroll 40 youths in the area into vocational training schools to given them the opportunity to acquire new skills of their choice for free.

He assured residents of prompt refuse clearing by Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) and urged them to refrain from turning roads and drainage channels into refuse dump.

“Therefore, residents should maintain a cleaner environment for proper hygiene,” he said(NAN)

