Erdoğan pledges Turkey’s support to Putin amid Russian unrest

By Emmanuel Yashim

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call that Turkey stands with Russia amid unrest in the country, state news agency Anadolu reports.

Ankara is ready to do its part for a “peaceful resolution” in Russia “as soon as possible,” the report says.

Earlier, the Kremlin said Putin had spoken with Erdoğan about the situation in Russia, following the uprising led by Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Erdoğan declared his “full support for the steps taken by the Russian leadership” in the phone call, the Kremlin said according to TASS state news agency, which noted the call came from Turkey. (dpa/NAN)

